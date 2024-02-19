Link Whisper is a powerful tool designed to supercharge your internal linking strategy and elevate your website’s SEO performance. Internal linking plays a pivotal role in enhancing your site’s visibility and user experience, making it a crucial element of any successful SEO strategy. I wanted to share this Link Whisper review after using it for several months here on Inspire To Thrive.



By strategically connecting relevant pages within your website, you assist users in navigating your content, However, you also signal to search engines the importance and relationship between different pages.



This can result in improved search rankings and increased organic traffic.



I had hesitated for a while to use it fearing this plugin would slow down my site. However, I’m happy to report it did not and it has saved me a lot of time and improved my SEO.





