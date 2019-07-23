There is absolutely no doubt that having a huge email list can be very profitable. However, building a list of subscribers is not the be-all and end-all of email marketing.
In fact, if you do not establish a relationship with your list or make them feel like they have an intangible connection with you, your list will become unresponsive and die off.
5 Ways to Make Your List Know, Like & Trust You - Theo PoulentzasPosted by tpoulentzas under Online Marketing
From http://theopoulentzas.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on July 23, 2019 12:36 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
tpoulentzas
-
Copysugar
-
robinandy58
-
justretweet
-
PMVirtual
-
profmarketing
-
thelastword
-
ObjectOriented
-
DigiTechBlog
-
NolanGreen
-
mikehartman1
-
bloggerpalooza
-
sundaydriver
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
Digitaladvert
-
businessgross
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
5 hours ago
Best Premises,
Martin