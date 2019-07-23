27
Vote
1 Comment
There is absolutely no doubt that having a huge email list can be very profitable. However, building a list of subscribers is not the be-all and end-all of email marketing.

In fact, if you do not establish a relationship with your list or make them feel like they have an intangible connection with you, your list will become unresponsive and die off.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Theo: As a certified networker (by Referral Institute / Academy), your post is music for my ears. Thanks for reminding me to polarize. It will work fine with my new upcoming online community, Theo Tea Room, including a topic area called Tea Versus Coffee. The generosity part is related to BNI's idea of Giver's Gain.

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company