16
Vote
0 Comment
Website creation and maintenance is a continuous process that requires implementing new strategies. One of the most effective methods of boosting customer engagement between customers and the website is through interactive elements like web widgets.

This is confirmed by statistics: interactive content yields five times more page views than static content.

Web widgets, which are interactive and user-friendly, can significantly improve a website’s functionality and attract more visitors. But how do you use them to achieve the desired results? Find out below.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company