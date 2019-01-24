31
7 Harsh Truths About Blogging You Need To Know

To be honest, I wasn’t sure this was the kind of post I wanted to write, let alone publish. In this article I reveal seven hard truths about blogging that might just convince you it's not for you.



Comments


Written by pvariel
20 hours ago

Great Shar Mike, Indeed these harsh facts are really worth notable, Many, think that blogging is so easy to take up, but in short it's not that easy at all, needs a lot of perseverance, hard work, and consistency. As many think its easy to establish., but in reality, one needs to face these harsh facts on this long journey.

One who has patience will only succeed in this industry.

Thanks, Mike for this wonderful reminder.

Best Regards

~ Phil
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

As a blogger since 2002, I can relate to this post. :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Food for thought! ;)
- 0 +



Written by easkmewebsite
4 days ago

Blogging is always the most favorite business for me.There is not doubt that blogging takes time. Thanks for sharing harsh truths.
- 0 +



Latest Comments
