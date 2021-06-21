So you’ve done all your internal preparations, and you feel like you’re ready to start podcasting. Maybe you’ve even put in the work and made one or two audio recordings.



But then, you realize that it’s one thing to make a podcast and another to get people to download and listen to them.



Perhaps you’ve even published a few podcasts, but the views just aren’t racking up. If you’re looking at how to improve this, you’re in the right place.



While there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to podcast marketing, here are 8 of the best podcast marketing tips and strategies to up your podcast marketing game without using promotion services.

