19
Vote
2 Comment

Getting Started in Small Business Video Marketing

Getting Started in Small Business Video Marketing - https://newhorizons123.com Avatar Posted by Julie Weishaar under Online Marketing
From https://newhorizons123.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on January 21, 2020 8:26 am
Small business owners have unique marketing challenges. The larger brands have higher budgets and more resources to get their message out. However, there are many cost-effective options to include small business video in your marketing initiatives to connect with prospects online. Video marketing has leveled the playing field for the little guy on the Internet. Video is versatile. Brands can apply it to everything from introducing products to showing how to use them.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Julie: Do you have any favorite video marketer at the moment?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Julie Weishaar
5 hours ago

Hi Martin, yes, I do. I create them myself :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company