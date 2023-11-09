Marketing communication, also referred to as marcom, is the tool (message, media, images, videos, files) that marketers use to communicate with their target audience. It includes various forms, such as traditional advertisement, direct marketing, social marketing, and sponsorships. If you use same content to get the message out it is called integrated marketing communication.



The concept behind marketing communications is focusing on how a business can communicate at its best with the market.



Almost every business implements a marketing strategy to focus on increasing revenue, whether it be a food company that sells various kinds of food or an essay service that provides essay ideas on various topics.

