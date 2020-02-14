How Not to Get Scammed on Paypal



Paypal is the most used payment processor for digital entrepreneurs and bloggers. The reason is that it’s most secured and quite simple to use.



However, If you want an online payment gateway with a solid fraud protection policy for your business, I think you should be thinking to give Paypal a try.



Most of the bloggers and social media experts who make money online (with affiliate marketing or selling their own services) get paid through Paypal.

