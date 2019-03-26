Do your Hotel Owners ponder and keep asking what effective Content Marketing strategies is really all about?



I bet you the first things that pops up in their mind is Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and blogs. And I totally understand this mindset. Many marketers including I have plugged in the Social Media Marketing amplifier with our content.



Over the years I did a lot of research, talked with Hotels and hoteliers and learned that content is the number one challenge when it comes to Social Media.

