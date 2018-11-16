How To Optimize Your Site For Voice SearchPosted by erikemanuelli under Online Marketing
From https://inboundjunction.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on November 16, 2018 5:34 am
As of January 2018, there were already over a billion voice searches per month, according to Alpine.AI research.
And as new tools and technologies come out, people will only become more encouraged to use it. Comscore predicts that half of all searches will be voice searches by 2020.
Here’s everything you need to know about optimizing for voice search now.
And as new tools and technologies come out, people will only become more encouraged to use it. Comscore predicts that half of all searches will be voice searches by 2020.
Here’s everything you need to know about optimizing for voice search now.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
18 hours ago
Yes it's the time to be more aware about voice search and accordingly we need to develop the contents. As the year ahead for this trend only. The several statistics says so!
Thanks Erik for the share here.
I am glad to share this with my social networks.
Keep sharing.
Philip