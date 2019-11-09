16
Want to sell using Merch by Amazon, but don't know where to start? Tried it before with no luck? Let Neil from Merch Informer walk you through the right way to make t-shirt sales with no inventory needed.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Karon: I have been accepted by Amazon Merch, but I haven't been able to upload any designs yet. I own the rights to the illustrations for my first book on (black) tea. I will use John Cox's illustrations and print them on t-shirts.

All the Best,

Martin
