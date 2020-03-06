It’s crazy to think that, just a few years ago, the term “blog” was just a strange word that few fully understood. Today there are blogs for just about any topic or niche you could conceive of and a diverse array of talented writers producing content for an equally diverse set of audiences. With that, let’s take a look at some of the basics you need to know about launching a blog in 2020, including tips for getting set up, ways you can help drive traffic to your site, and some different options for monetizing your content.

