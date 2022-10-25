Writing for humans. Writing for search engines. How can you do both at the same time. Here are five content writing tips for humans that will make your Search engine optimization (SEO) a success.
How writing for humans will help you boost your SEOPosted by amabaie under Online Marketing
From https://seo-writer.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on October 25, 2022 4:09 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
amabaie
-
Inspiretothrive
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
businessluv
-
PMVirtual
-
businessgross
-
sophia2
-
kingofcontent92
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
JoshRed
-
blogexpert
-
NolanGreen
-
MasterMinuteman
-
problogger78
-
luvhealthcare
-
deanuk
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
pvariel
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 47 minutes ago
sorry for the inconveniences caused to you!
Now I got the reason behind that comment trouble!
It was the imoji in the comment who made the hindrance.
Best Regards
Philip Ariel
Secunderabad, Telangana India.
2 hours 51 minutes ago
What a joy to be here again after a long gap!
Hope everything is well with you all
What a timely share!
Yes. the need of the hour is to write well and in-depth contents to your readers.! I fully agree with one you mentioned in tips #4 yes, write clear, in-depth, easy-to-understand answers!
I also liked the old school telephone narration!
Indeed a well written/explained one. This really made my day to ponder over.
Thanks Dave for the share.
Best Regards
~ Phil
2 hours 53 minutes ago
I tried to post a comment here but it's appearing only a part of it !
please check and fix please.
THANKS
2 hours 57 minutes ago
What a joy to be here again after a long gap!
Hope everything is well with you all