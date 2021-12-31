16
Ideas for Hospitality Marketing During COVID-19

Ideas for Hospitality Marketing During COVID-19 - Posted by Mossmedia under Online Marketing
From https://www.adlibweb.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on December 31, 2021 10:06 am
People are still scared. Many are hesitant to travel. It’s expected that tourism spending won’t go back to normal until 2024.

So, it should come as no surprise that marketers in the hospitality industry are doing whatever they can to bring people into their establishments. Discover the top three ideas for maximizing your hospitality marketing campaign!


Share your small business tips with the community!
