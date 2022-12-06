Are you doing image SEO? If not, you’re missing out on a big opportunity to bring more traffic to your website.
This guide will talk about how to optimize your images for maximum search engine visibility.
It will cover everything from the file name and alt text to image size and compression, including the tools suggested.
By following these tips, you can improve your ranking in search engines and bring more visitors to your website.
Image SEO: How to Optimize Images For Search Engines
From https://erikemanuelli.com
