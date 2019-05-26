16
Is Your Hotel Website Secure?

A Hotel’s website is as important an asset as the Hotel itself. This is because the Hotel website is usually the first point of contact with a potential customer which means that it is the feature that can persuade or dissuade a visitor and how you present your brand to the world. It is important to take the time to craft an attractive, functional and easy to use the website, but it is also important that you take steps to ensure that the website is secure. The internet is a dangerous place and it is vital that this very important asset is kept secure to protect the business and your customers.



Share your small business tips with the community!
