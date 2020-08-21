Google will be introducing new ranking signals soon.
The signals will combine with the current user experiences essentials to enhance how it analyses the overall experience offered by a website or page.
While the new feature is still in its early phases of development, it is always good to prepare for it as a site owner or developer. To help you with that, the Search Engine provided a sneak peek of the new ranking signal and here is an overview.
New Ranking Signals: Core Web VitalsPosted by erikemanuelli under Online Marketing
From https://samblogs.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on August 21, 2020 7:31 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments