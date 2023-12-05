If you’ve been wondering how to start a podcast, you’re not alone. With the rise in popularity of podcasts, more and more people are interested in creating their own shows and sharing their unique voices with the world. However, the thought of starting a podcast from scratch can be overwhelming for beginners. Where do you even begin?

In this comprehensive guide, I’ll walk you through the process of how to start a podcast, from planning and recording to publishing and promoting. By the end, you’ll know how to start a podcast and have all the tools and knowledge you need to join the ever-growing community of podcasters.

