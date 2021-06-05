16
Publish with a Purpose
From https://www.bloggingfromparadise.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on June 5, 2021 10:36 am
Bloggers often publish posts with no clear purpose in mind. Attempting to satiate some posting schedule or hopping from blogging niche to blogging niche every other post does not help you or your readers.

Stop adding to the hum of noise infecting much of the blogging tips niche. Publish with a purpose. Keep your purpose at the front of your mind. Do not publish to fulfill a schedule.

Readers do not care if you publish daily solely to publish daily. Readers intend for you to:




Comments


Written by lyceum
58 minutes ago

Lisa: Something to think about and "chew" mentally. I had the following motto / wording on an old blog: "Reason - Purpose - Self-esteem."

Best premises,

Martin
