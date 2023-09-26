Some people might think: why on earth would a student need to build an online presence? The truth is, it’s one thing to have a profile on social media for scrolling news or funny pictures. And it’s completely different to actually use your social media to your advantage! In today’s digital age, you can use your online presence to boost your professional and personal life. That’s where SEO basics come into play.



Once you complete your studies, you’ll quickly see how competitive the business world is. Everybody is looking for employment and growth opportunities. Your social media can help you out here.



You can use it for networking and building prospects for yourself. It’s important for students to grasp the basics of search engine optimization and its potential for online presence.



With the help of quality SEO, you can boost your personal brand and demonstrate all of your achievements to the world.

