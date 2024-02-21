Video content has emerged as a dominant force in capturing and retaining audience attention. YouTube, as a pivotal platform in this realm, offers vast opportunities for content creators and businesses alike.



But with things like different YouTube ad formats, posting various video lengths, and diverse audience preferences, how to make a YouTube video that goes beyond mere watching, and engages its viewers on a deeper level?



According to Statista, YouTube users worldwide spent an average of 23.1 hours per month on the mobile app in 2022, which explains why the platform is highly coveted.

