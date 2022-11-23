16
SEO without link building. Is it really possible?

Most experts would say no.

After all, links have been an integral part of search engine optimization for years.

However, your content may still rank. Even without backlinks.

In fact, there are different strategies that can be used.

Do you want to know how?

Read on.


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 5 hours ago

Hi Erik, possible but not always easy. Isn't there a danger of using too many related keywords in a post?
Written by erikemanuelli
1 day 4 hours ago

I think you can expect that 1-3% of your total word count should be dedicated to your target keywords if you want to see any positive results ( up to 2-5% keyword density is considered safe by most).

Using related terms can help you use variants of your target keyword.

About your question:

I think it's safe if the content sounds natural.

If you focus on users, then you won't have any issues.
Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 4 hours ago

Thanks Erik, that's what I've done in the past few years, and as I clean up old content. Thank you.
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Erik: That sounds intriguing! ;)
