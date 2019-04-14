If you’re looking for an affordable way to market your business, content marketing is one of the best options. It not only generates 3X more leads than outbound marketing, but it also costs 62% less.



In order to successfully get results with content marketing, you need to create a funnel which takes audience intent, the buyer’s journey, blog posts and several other types of content into account.



In this post, you will read what a content marketing funnel is, how it works and how to create one.

