If you’re looking for an affordable way to market your business, content marketing is one of the best options. It not only generates 3X more leads than outbound marketing, but it also costs 62% less.
In order to successfully get results with content marketing, you need to create a funnel which takes audience intent, the buyer’s journey, blog posts and several other types of content into account.
In this post, you will read what a content marketing funnel is, how it works and how to create one.
The Complete Guide to Creating a Content Marketing FunnelPosted by erikemanuelli under Online Marketing
From https://inboundjunction.com 3 days ago
Comments
11 minutes ago
The different steps Nadav brought out in this post helps one to create an amazing content marketing funnel.
The step by step guide really helps to move on to the traffic generation that ultimately leads to monetization. A well presented guide indeed!
As the title said, it is indeed "A Complete Guide to Creating a Content Marketing Funnel" Of course as Lisa said Jennel King's video on empathy map is worth notable.
Keep sharing.
Best
~ Phil
16 hours ago