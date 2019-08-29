16
Vote
1 Comment
Colors and how they affect emotions come down to the science of psychology. Hotel design makes a huge effort in learning how to use certain colors to create emotional impacts on guests. It is ingenious.

Scientific research has revealed that color has a powerful psychological effect on people’s behavior and decisions making.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Are: Which is your favorite color? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company