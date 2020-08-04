If others are talking about your brand online, you better hope they are saying nice things. Are you listening to what they are saying? Your online presence on social media plays a critical role in how others perceive you and your business. If people are happy with and like you, others will know. In the same vein, If they are not, others will know this too. If you are not proactively building and managing your online reputation, you better get started. People love to share negative opinions and what they say travels like the speed of light. Businesses that do not catch and react promptly to what unhappy customers are saying about them, risk loss of business. You must monitor what others are saying about your products or services. Below are some actionable tips on how to manage and track your online reputation.

