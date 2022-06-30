27
Vote
1 Comment

Use Google Autocomplete as an SEO Tool - Moz

Use Google Autocomplete as an SEO Tool - Moz - https://moz.com Avatar Posted by amabaie under Online Marketing
From https://moz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on June 30, 2022 11:04 am
Google’s suggestions are dynamic — they instantly change as you’re typing your query. Google is trying to predict what a user means to type. These predictions are likely to impact the searching behaviors as people may instinctively choose a suggestion they never meant to type. In other words, Google’s Autocomplete should be an SEO priority.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
15 hours ago

David: Have you tested Narrato.io?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company