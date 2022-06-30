Google’s suggestions are dynamic — they instantly change as you’re typing your query. Google is trying to predict what a user means to type. These predictions are likely to impact the searching behaviors as people may instinctively choose a suggestion they never meant to type. In other words, Google’s Autocomplete should be an SEO priority.
Use Google Autocomplete as an SEO Tool - MozPosted by amabaie under Online Marketing
From https://moz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on June 30, 2022 11:04 am
