If you want to succeed in marketing your business, then it shouldn't be about you—it should be about your customers. Using buyer personas is an effective way to create content that connects with your ideal customer.
Using Buyer Personas to Shape Your Content MarketingPosted by joshjavier under Online Marketing
From https://blog.spiralytics.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on March 15, 2019 7:51 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments