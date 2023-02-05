Wondering what a sales funnel is over a traditional website? Here's the details you need on how they differ and why sales funnels are taking over.
A marketing funnel is a visual representation of the customer journey, from initial awareness of a product or service to the final purchase decision. The funnel is divided into several stages, each representing a different step in the buying process.
What Is A Sales Funnel vs Website - SeanSuppleePosted by seansupplee under Online Marketing
From https://seansupplee.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on February 5, 2023 1:41 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments