I know you may have heard this one before. But today, it is truer than ever before! With the latest Tik-Tok controversy and other social media censorship happening today, it is so important to have your own blog. It is where you can rule what is said or not.



Now, you may have been suspended from Twitter or shadowbanned from Instagram. You wonder, what did I do? I know, I have been there before with Twitter. Sometimes you just get caught up in the Twitter bots or someone tries to destroy your social media presence.



Yes, it can happen to anyone today.



Why Having Your Own Blog Property Is A Must Today

