17
Vote
7 Comment
I know you may have heard this one before. But today, it is truer than ever before! With the latest Tik-Tok controversy and other social media censorship happening today, it is so important to have your own blog. It is where you can rule what is said or not.

Now, you may have been suspended from Twitter or shadowbanned from Instagram. You wonder, what did I do? I know, I have been there before with Twitter. Sometimes you just get caught up in the Twitter bots or someone tries to destroy your social media presence.

Yes, it can happen to anyone today.

Why Having Your Own Blog Property Is A Must Today


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lenaabuhanna
3 hours ago

well When the blogs and blogging began, the original purpose was for individuals to share their personal lives online, similar to an online journal. Over the last decade, blogging has evolved from having more personal to more professional goals.
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 22 minutes ago

That is true Lena, many who started out as a hobby went into it professionally. Thanks for your input.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 3 hours ago

Lisa: I will talk more about the importance of blogging together with podcasting and publishing a newsletter, on my "last" site, in the near future. The recent incidents of de-platforming and political correctness on social media platforms, is giving me arguments why you should look into podcasting. I will tell you more, when you have time to talk with me on the "phone".

Best Premises,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 21 minutes ago

Thanks, Martin. I believe you on the podcasting for sure. Maybe later this week, been crazy as my father-in-law passed away last week.
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
1 day 3 hours ago

This is so obvious...it's amazing that it still needs to be said.
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 20 minutes ago

Hi Dave, you would not believe how many small businesses still don't get it!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 3 hours ago

David: I hear you! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company