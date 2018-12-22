More Marketers Should Invest in SEO in 2019, because numbers don't lie. If you want Brand Awareness, Traffic, and more Conversions - Invest in SEO.



Numbers Don’t Lie



In 2017, Google got a total of 79% in all the desktop traffic worldwide, followed by Bing by 7.27%.



If you’re not convinced yet, Google is receiving approximately 63,000 searches per second in any given day.



Aside from that, more Google searches are taking place on mobile devices than desktop computers in 10 countries including Japan and the U.S.

