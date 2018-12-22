16
Vote
0 Comment

Why More Marketers Should Invest in SEO in 2019

Why More Marketers Should Invest in SEO in 2019 - https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com Avatar Posted by Pixel_pro under Online Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on December 22, 2018 10:32 am
More Marketers Should Invest in SEO in 2019, because numbers don't lie. If you want Brand Awareness, Traffic, and more Conversions - Invest in SEO.

Numbers Don’t Lie

In 2017, Google got a total of 79% in all the desktop traffic worldwide, followed by Bing by 7.27%.

If you’re not convinced yet, Google is receiving approximately 63,000 searches per second in any given day.

Aside from that, more Google searches are taking place on mobile devices than desktop computers in 10 countries including Japan and the U.S.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop