You may have read how pop-ups can turn readers off. I’ve read figures as high as 95% of people hate pop-ups. Personally, I have have found some of the pop-ups to be quite intrusive especially on mobile.



But more and more people have been using these creative pop-ups on their blogs and websites.

Surely I was holding out back in early 2015.



But then I read Neil Patel’s post on Growing your traffic by 20,000 visitors a month and how the Hello Bar plays a crucial part of that. I had to check it out!



Neil also recommends the Hello Bar in his 12 tools to build high converting landing pages.





