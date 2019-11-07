28
You may have read how pop-ups can turn readers off. I’ve read figures as high as 95% of people hate pop-ups. Personally, I have have found some of the pop-ups to be quite intrusive especially on mobile.

But more and more people have been using these creative pop-ups on their blogs and websites.
Surely I was holding out back in early 2015.

But then I read Neil Patel’s post on Growing your traffic by 20,000 visitors a month and how the Hello Bar plays a crucial part of that. I had to check it out!

Neil also recommends the Hello Bar in his 12 tools to build high converting landing pages.





Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Lisa: I am not a fan of pop-ups. It could been seen as you are screaming at your visitors and readers. But I must say that the Hello bar doesn't look too intrusive. Maybe I will give it a try in the future.

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



