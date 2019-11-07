You may have read how pop-ups can turn readers off. I’ve read figures as high as 95% of people hate pop-ups. Personally, I have have found some of the pop-ups to be quite intrusive especially on mobile.
But more and more people have been using these creative pop-ups on their blogs and websites.
Surely I was holding out back in early 2015.
But then I read Neil Patel’s post on Growing your traffic by 20,000 visitors a month and how the Hello Bar plays a crucial part of that. I had to check it out!
Neil also recommends the Hello Bar in his 12 tools to build high converting landing pages.
