I talk about how you could use your newsletter like a goldmine, and how I moved my newsletter from Revue to Beehiiv.
Call-to-Action: After you have listened to this episode, add your $0.02 (two cents) to the conversation, by joining (for free) Tea Party Media Town Hall. Feel free to introduce yourself to the other members, discuss the different episodes, give us constructive feedback, or check out the virtual room, Speakers' Corner, and step up on the digital soapbox. Welcome to our new place in cyberspace!
Your Newsletter is a Goldmine [podcast]
From https://tea-party-media.captivate.fm 6 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on January 27, 2023 9:56 am
