Did you know? In 2015, only 22% of businesses used marketing automation tools.
In 2020 that number has more than doubled, with 51% of businesses using some form of marketing automation. And that percentage goes even higher when it comes to solo marketers (ahem, solopreneurs and small businesses). In fact, 75% report using at least one marketing automation tool.
Best Automated Digital Marketing Tools for Solopreneurs
From https://www.namecheap.com
