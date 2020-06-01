17
Did you know? In 2015, only 22% of businesses used marketing automation tools.

In 2020 that number has more than doubled, with 51% of businesses using some form of marketing automation. And that percentage goes even higher when it comes to solo marketers (ahem, solopreneurs and small businesses). In fact, 75% report using at least one marketing automation tool.


Written by lyceum
56 minutes ago

Phil: Which tools have you used?
Share your small business tips with the community!
