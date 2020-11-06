16
The banking industry’s first integrated banking, payments and lending solution for small businesses has been announced by BlueVine Business Banking.

The new product has been designed specifically for small business owners to integrate all their banking needs in one product. The solution enables owners to focus on growing their business instead of the usual fragmented and fee-laden banking experience.


