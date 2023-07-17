In a move that will help small business owners and content creators, Buffer, a social media management tool, has expanded its functionality to include Instagram Creator accounts. The announcement offers the potential for entrepreneurs to effectively manage their business and creator accounts from one platform.

Instagram Creator accounts, a type of Instagram profile uniquely designed for content creators, were introduced in 2018. They cater to a range of users, from influencers and artists to personal brand advocates, providing them with an array of features to control their online presence, understand growth metrics, and easily manage messages.

