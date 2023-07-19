Canva, the Australia-based graphic design platform, revealed its new developers platform, the Canva Apps SDK. This will open up a new world of opportunities for small businesses and software developers worldwide.

Canva, known for empowering millions of people to express their creativity through easy-to-use design tools, is now extending its commitment to innovation and inclusivity to software developers. The newly launched Canva Apps SDK, available for all developers, allows anyone to integrate their apps into the Canva ecosystem or create brand-new ones. This move marks a significant leap in Canva’s mission to make the design world more accessible and collaborative.



