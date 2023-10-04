Whether you’re brainstorming for your next product launch or mapping out marketing strategies, visually organizing your thoughts can be a game-changer. Enter Canva’s newest innovation: Whiteboards.
A Visual Catalyst for Idea Generation
According to recent research, approximately 65% of individuals are visual learners, which translates to a more profound understanding when ideas are presented visually. This insight isn’t lost on global business leaders, with a whopping 90% now turning to digital collaboration instruments, like Whiteboards, on a weekly basis.
Canva Unveils Whiteboards for Organizing Ideas and Boosting Collaboration
