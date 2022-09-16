16
Mailchimp is one of the easiest email systems that I’ve seen and has limited (but just enough!) features, making it great for beginners or intermediate users. Mailchimp is FREE for up to 2,000 subscribers, which can’t be said of, well, any other platform that I know of. It’s extremely popular, so it integrates seamlessly with tons of other softwares. It includes a drag and drop editor, so designing your newsletters is a piece of cake (chocolate, if we’re taking orders).


