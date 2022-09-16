Mailchimp is one of the easiest email systems that I’ve seen and has limited (but just enough!) features, making it great for beginners or intermediate users. Mailchimp is FREE for up to 2,000 subscribers, which can’t be said of, well, any other platform that I know of. It’s extremely popular, so it integrates seamlessly with tons of other softwares. It includes a drag and drop editor, so designing your newsletters is a piece of cake (chocolate, if we’re taking orders).
How the Heck Do You Use MailChimp? A Full Tutorial (With Video!) For Sending Your First Newsletter - Melyssa GriffinPosted by ferdiepre13 under Products and Services
From https://www.melyssagriffin.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on September 16, 2022 10:36 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments