How UpHabit App Keeps You In Touch with Others Do you have your contacts all over the place online and on your phone? Or do you have some contacts in a spreadsheet?



I know I’ve had mine all over and if I need to find one in a hurry I have to think, where is that contact information? Then, the frantic search begins!



Today you can build a stronger network with the app that keeps you connected. It’s a FREE Professional Network Manager (PNM).

