How UpHabit App Keeps You In Touch with Others Do you have your contacts all over the place online and on your phone? Or do you have some contacts in a spreadsheet?

I know I’ve had mine all over and if I need to find one in a hurry I have to think, where is that contact information? Then, the frantic search begins!

Today you can build a stronger network with the app that keeps you connected. It’s a FREE Professional Network Manager (PNM).


Written by Inspiretothrive
2 hours 17 minutes ago

Hi Martin, ah I do understand that writing down things helps to remember better. But I love having this on my mobile for when I travel or even going from room to room in my home or out for a walk these days. Thanks and have a great day!
Written by lyceum
1 hour 10 minutes ago

Lisa: I will test out UpHabit. Thanks for doing the review.

Talk soon again! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I would like to have a system for my Money Making Activities and (potential) business contacts, like you. UpHabit seems to be a good fit for this matter. I like to continue to write things down on paper, as a mental routine and thoughtful process. And then add / sync. the contacts into a digital application. I have bought three Field Notes notebooks that have copper, silver, and gold color on the side of the note paper.

All the Best,

Martin
