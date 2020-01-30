You don’t need a ton of resources or even a physical location to start a successful advertising business. Instead, many entrepreneurs are helping companies spread their messages just using a small vehicle. Zoominads is one such business.
This unique moving billboard serves businesses around the Atlanta area. To learn more about the concept and the company behind it, read on for this week’s Small Business Spotlight.
How Zoominads Turned a Simple Scooter into a Successful BusinessPosted by lyceum under Products and Services
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on January 30, 2020 12:53 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments