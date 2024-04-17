16
Vote
0 Comment

Zoom Workplace is a New AI-Powered Platform

Zoom Workplace is a New AI-Powered Platform - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Products and Services
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on April 17, 2024 12:26 pm
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is introducing an AI-powered platform called Zoom Workplace. This platform is designed to revolutionize how small businesses connect, collaborate, and increase productivity, all within the familiar Zoom environment.
Zoom’s latest venture, Zoom Workplace, alongside 40 new innovations, including enhanced AI Companion features for Zoom Phone, Team Chat, Events, and Contact Center, marks a significant leap forward. Particularly notable is the introduction of Ask AI Companion, which spans across the platform to optimize employee efficiency and time management.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company