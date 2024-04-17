Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is introducing an AI-powered platform called Zoom Workplace. This platform is designed to revolutionize how small businesses connect, collaborate, and increase productivity, all within the familiar Zoom environment.
Zoom’s latest venture, Zoom Workplace, alongside 40 new innovations, including enhanced AI Companion features for Zoom Phone, Team Chat, Events, and Contact Center, marks a significant leap forward. Particularly notable is the introduction of Ask AI Companion, which spans across the platform to optimize employee efficiency and time management.
Zoom Workplace is a New AI-Powered Platform
From https://smallbiztrends.com
April 17, 2024
