One of the ways to generate income for an online business is by renting a room to a foreign student. It is well worth considering if you have a spare room in your property. Or maybe you have numerous rooms that you can rent out.



Moving to a new country can be daunting for anyone. It is especially so for those leaving their families for the first time. It can be very rewarding to rent to foreign students. You can help them to settle in while making some extra cash too.

