B2B Sales is Changing, But Not the Way You Think

Sales remain the number one thing small business owners struggle with in their companies. Many don’t like to do it. Because they feel afraid. Or they think they don’t have the skills. Or they believe they must become the pushy used car salesman. Popular culture has depicted this figure so negatively.
On this week’s Small Business Radio Show, Andy Paul of The Sales House discusses how B2B sales is changing, but not the way most people think. He explains that we are going back to the way sales used to be on a very personal level. In the past, many sales professionals have spent too much time relying or hiding behind mass automation tools instead of talking to prospects on a personal level.



