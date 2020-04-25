Let’s say you are a personal trainer.



If you were looking for a marketing promo plan for your business this is what you would more or less end up doing:



- Free consultation: $0

- 6-week program: $600



The way the above tactic usually plays out is this: First, you spend time with anyone who’s interested in your training and wants to see if it suits them. If it does, then -congratulations- they’ve joined your program. If not, then -too bad- you have lost some of your precious time.



C'est la vie, right?

Not really. Here’s an alternative.



Imagine this plan instead:

- Free video series: $0

- Complete video series: $20

- 6-week program: $600

- 3-month transformation: $999



This is called a Value Ladder.

And here's the full guide!

