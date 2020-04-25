17
Value Ladder: What Is It & Why You Probably Need One

Let’s say you are a personal trainer.

If you were looking for a marketing promo plan for your business this is what you would more or less end up doing:

- Free consultation: $0
- 6-week program: $600

The way the above tactic usually plays out is this: First, you spend time with anyone who’s interested in your training and wants to see if it suits them. If it does, then -congratulations- they’ve joined your program. If not, then -too bad- you have lost some of your precious time.

C'est la vie, right?
Not really. Here’s an alternative.

Imagine this plan instead:
- Free video series: $0
- Complete video series: $20
- 6-week program: $600
- 3-month transformation: $999

This is called a Value Ladder.
And here's the full guide!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I have to chew on this idea of a value ladder. I am thinking of introducing the option, "pay me that you want" in silver, as the first step. I got inspired by Adrian Miller's site. Hat tip to Ramon Ray.
