Let’s say you are a personal trainer.
If you were looking for a marketing promo plan for your business this is what you would more or less end up doing:
- Free consultation: $0
- 6-week program: $600
The way the above tactic usually plays out is this: First, you spend time with anyone who’s interested in your training and wants to see if it suits them. If it does, then -congratulations- they’ve joined your program. If not, then -too bad- you have lost some of your precious time.
C'est la vie, right?
Not really. Here’s an alternative.
Imagine this plan instead:
- Free video series: $0
- Complete video series: $20
- 6-week program: $600
- 3-month transformation: $999
This is called a Value Ladder.
And here's the full guide!
Value Ladder: What Is It & Why You Probably Need One
From https://growthrocks.com 2 days ago
