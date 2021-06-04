16
Vote
0 Comment
If you’re a businesswoman or you know a younger woman heading into the workforce, I highly recommend Eliza Van Cort’s book, A Woman’s Guide to Claiming Space: Stand Tall. Raise Your Voice. Be Heard.
Claiming Space is a blunt, and honest guidebook for how women can take their place in our society and be proud of themselves.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company