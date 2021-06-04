If you’re a businesswoman or you know a younger woman heading into the workforce, I highly recommend Eliza Van Cort’s book, A Woman’s Guide to Claiming Space: Stand Tall. Raise Your Voice. Be Heard.
Claiming Space is a blunt, and honest guidebook for how women can take their place in our society and be proud of themselves.
"Claiming Space" is an Eye Opener for Women in Business
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: Copysugar on June 4, 2021 6:14 am
