When I celebrated my first year in business, a client congratulated me and then said, “The next nine years will be the most difficult.” I thought he was being sarcastic. However, it didn’t take me long to realize that my assumption was wrong.


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Rachel: For the next 10+ years! Congrats and best premises with your business in the future!

All the Best,

Martin
