“It is not hard to make money in the market. What is hard to avoid is the alluring temptation to throw your money away on short, get-rich-quick speculative binges. It is an obvious lesson, but one frequently ignored.

~ Burton Malkiel (A Random Walk Down Wall Street)

We all get sucked into the financial hype of "wallstreetbets", crypto investing and everything in between. The reality is that the basics of investing that have been proven time and time again have remained unchanged (and still work in 2021!). Check out the best ideas from this personal finance timeless classic!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Kosio: Have you been to Wall Street?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by highperformance
4 hours ago

Yeah! I lived 20 mins away from New York and have a finance background so its a right of passage :)
- 0 +



Latest Comments
