Need to have a TOUGH conversation with your boss or colleague? Or maybe you were put in one yourself and didn't know how to best handle it?



High-stake conversations are part of life so we should all get better, a lot better at them.



"Crucial Conversations" is a phenomenal book that teaches you everything you need to know so you can walk away from that next conversation like a champ. Check out the core ideas from the book in this animated summary!

