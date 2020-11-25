A client recently told me that he enjoys working with us because our heart is in it. We are proud of that statement because we pour ourselves into our role and we love it! At the end of the day, if it doesn’t feel good - then it’s just a job.
Entrepreneurship: Fear NotPosted by centralpawebster under Self-Development
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on November 25, 2020 10:50 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments