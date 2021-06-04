16
"If you are interested in something, you will focus on it, and if you focus attention on anything, it is likely that you will become interested in it. Many of the things we find interesting are not so by nature, but because we took the trouble of paying attention to them."

~ Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

This is an amazingly simplified version of the famous concept of FLOW! Let's see what FLOW is and how to actually apply it to your life with this animated summary of this generation-defining book!


